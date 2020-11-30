50,323 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.93 on Monday. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $583.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

