4,684 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State Street Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Zscaler stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.