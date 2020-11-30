468 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,594,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

