448 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.65 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.