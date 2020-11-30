4,412 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 510.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,523 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 83.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 557,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 253,891 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

PWR opened at $69.93 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

