3,695 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 69,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

