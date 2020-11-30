33 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.40 and its 200-day moving average is $591.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

