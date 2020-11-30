325,800 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 325,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

