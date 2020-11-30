2,661 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of APTV opened at $121.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

