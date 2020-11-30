260 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 200,861 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

In related news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,761,981. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

