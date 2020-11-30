25,000 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.37 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.