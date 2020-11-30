2,279 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

CSX stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

