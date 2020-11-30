2,000 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $153.72. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

