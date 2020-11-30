200 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.24.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

