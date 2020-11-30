18,243 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $8.28 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.