15,324 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 148,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 85,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

TRV opened at $134.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

