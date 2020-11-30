148,173 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

