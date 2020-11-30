1,466 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Exelon by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

