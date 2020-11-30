14,000 Shares in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

