12,794 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,982 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 419,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

XLRN stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

