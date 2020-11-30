1,166 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 480,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $205.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

