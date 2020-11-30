-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.11). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

