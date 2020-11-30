-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.11). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $141.98.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
