Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $471.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.42.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.