Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to “Buy”

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

KELYA opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $848.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $22.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

