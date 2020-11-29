Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NAK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 355,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

