Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 219.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

