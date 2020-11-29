Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aaron's outpaced the industry year to date, owing to solid earnings trend. Notably, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter in third-quarter 2020. Solid performance at the company’s Progressive Leasing and the Aaron's Business segments contributed to the quarterly performance. Strong invoice growth, operating cost management and sturdy customer payment activity remain tailwinds. It continued to witness robust e-commerce growth in the third quarter. Management issued an upbeat fourth-quarter view. Moreover, transformation initiatives, including store fleet optimization, omni-channel expansion and investment in loyalty program bode well. However, it continued to witness soft revenues in its franchisee stores. Also, stiff competition and changes in consumer behavior are concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 27,526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

