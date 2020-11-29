Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.39 million, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $118,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

