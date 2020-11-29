Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

QTNT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quotient by 79.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quotient by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Quotient by 120.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 313,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $409,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

