Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Hold

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMR. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nomura by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

