Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

BK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 2,259,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

