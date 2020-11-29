Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.

FCN stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

