Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.
FCN stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.41.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
