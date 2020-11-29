Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,256 shares of company stock valued at $211,825 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.