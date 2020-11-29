Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xilinx by 569.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

