Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

