Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.08. RPM International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.