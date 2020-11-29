Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,957,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216,022 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.