Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

