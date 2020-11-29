Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

