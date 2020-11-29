Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.50. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

