Zacks: Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ABB posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

