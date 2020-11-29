Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in US Ecology by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 38,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

