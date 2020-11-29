Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after purchasing an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

