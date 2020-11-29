Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

PLD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 1,273,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

