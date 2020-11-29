Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.50. OneMain posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

