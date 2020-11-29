Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.