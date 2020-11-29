Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $112.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.52 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

