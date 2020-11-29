YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.