XIO Price Tops $0.20 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $302,241.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000061 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000347 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,240,146 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

