Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

SPGI opened at $341.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

